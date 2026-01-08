Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $29.61 Million Holdings in SM Energy Company $SM

Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 136.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,185,762 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685,118 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned 1.03% of SM Energy worth $29,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SM Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 332.8% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,887 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 36.3% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,010 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in SM Energy by 51.2% in the second quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,871 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in SM Energy by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SM. Zacks Research upgraded SM Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on SM Energy to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on SM Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Mizuho set a $38.00 price objective on SM Energy in a report on Friday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.91.

Shares of SM Energy stock opened at $17.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.48. SM Energy Company has a 1 year low of $17.45 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.07.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $811.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.24 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SM Energy Company will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.62%.

SM Energy Company (NYSE: SM) is an independent energy firm engaged in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company focuses on identifying and exploiting unconventional onshore basins, leveraging advanced drilling and completion techniques to optimize resource recovery. SM Energy’s operations are supported by an integrated approach to reservoir management and strategic midstream partnerships, enabling efficient transportation and marketing of hydrocarbons.

The company’s core asset areas include prolific basins such as the Permian, Eagle Ford, and the Rocky Mountain region.

