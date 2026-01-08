Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $38.44 Million Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. $PATK

Tributary Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Free Report) by 52.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 371,608 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,099 shares during the period. Patrick Industries makes up 1.8% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.12% of Patrick Industries worth $38,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PATK. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,740 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,000,000 after buying an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 33.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 712,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,732,000 after acquiring an additional 180,092 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Patrick Industries by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 410,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,862,000 after acquiring an additional 58,987 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 385,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,601,000 after purchasing an additional 18,773 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Patrick Industries by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 239,638 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,111,000 after purchasing an additional 29,344 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ PATK opened at $113.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.99 and a 12 month high of $116.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $107.68 and a 200-day moving average of $104.73.

Patrick Industries Increases Dividend

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $975.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.35 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 12.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This is a positive change from Patrick Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 53.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on PATK shares. Truist Financial set a $114.00 price target on Patrick Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Weiss Ratings cut Patrick Industries from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Roth Capital set a $115.00 price target on shares of Patrick Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a report on Friday, October 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.56.

View Our Latest Report on PATK

Insider Transactions at Patrick Industries

In related news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 25,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $2,875,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 301,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,688,715. This trade represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer and distributor of component products and building materials for the recreational vehicle (RV), manufactured housing, marine and industrial markets. The company supplies a broad array of interior and exterior products, including cabinetry, countertops, flooring, wall panels and decorative trim. Patrick Industries also offers engineered composites, adhesives, sealants and insulation solutions that cater to both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers across North America.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Elkhart, Indiana, Patrick Industries began as a small distributor of hardwood and millwork products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.