Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. $PBH Shares Purchased by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 157.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379,410 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,969 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $23,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 11.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 30,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 29,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 28.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 546,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,997,000 after buying an additional 120,965 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 204.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 104,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after acquiring an additional 70,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Prestige Consumer Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity at Prestige Consumer Healthcare

In other news, VP Jeffrey Zerillo sold 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $43,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 42,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,539,740. This represents a 1.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on PBH. Zacks Research upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Sidoti upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Down 0.0%

NYSE:PBH opened at $62.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.25 and a 12-month high of $90.04.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 18.09%.The business had revenue of $274.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.540-4.580 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

(Free Report)

Prestige Consumer Healthcare, Inc is a leading manufacturer and marketer of branded over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products. The company focuses on developing, acquiring and commercializing a diverse portfolio of non-prescription remedies designed to address common consumer health needs, including pain relief, cold and cough, digestive health, eye care, skin care and women’s health.

Key brands in Prestige’s portfolio include Clear Eyes (eye health), Carmex (lip care), Chloraseptic (sore throat relief), Dramamine (motion sickness), Rolaids (antacid), Monistat (women’s health), BC Powder (pain relief), Little Remedies (pediatric cold and gas relief) and TheraTears (dry eye therapy).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prestige Consumer Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.