Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $32.87 Million Stake in UMB Financial Corporation $UMBF

Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 82.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 277,754 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 125,924 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.37% of UMB Financial worth $32,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 41.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 60,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,101,000 after acquiring an additional 17,696 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in UMB Financial by 86.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 10,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in UMB Financial by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 402,629 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,340,000 after purchasing an additional 121,043 shares during the last quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $578,000. Finally, Praxis Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UMB Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Insider Activity

In other UMB Financial news, insider Nikki Farentino Newton sold 1,300 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.09, for a total value of $137,917.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 13,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,932.03. The trade was a 8.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greg M. Graves acquired 264 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.41 per share, for a total transaction of $28,092.24. Following the purchase, the director owned 38,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,087,314.51. This represents a 0.69% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,127 shares of company stock worth $1,949,594. Corporate insiders own 5.45% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Stock Performance

UMB Financial stock opened at $120.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.65. UMB Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $126.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.78.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The bank reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $678.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.60 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that UMB Financial Corporation will post 9.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UMB Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from UMB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 10th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on UMBF. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of UMB Financial in a research note on Monday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UMB Financial from $120.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of UMB Financial in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on UMB Financial from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UMB Financial

UMB Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: UMBF) is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. Through its principal banking subsidiary, UMB Bank, N.A., the company provides a full suite of commercial and consumer banking services. Key offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, treasury and cash management, as well as online and mobile banking solutions designed to serve businesses, individuals and municipalities.

In addition to its core banking operations, UMB Financial delivers wealth management and trust services, investment advisory, asset management and retirement planning to high-net-worth individuals, families and institutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UMBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.