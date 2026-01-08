Utz Brands, Inc. $UTZ Shares Bought by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Free Report) by 93.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,688,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 814,555 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned about 1.19% of Utz Brands worth $20,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UTZ. Comerica Bank raised its position in Utz Brands by 42.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Utz Brands by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 39.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 70,739 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 5.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 39,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Utz Brands by 40.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,022,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,480,000 after buying an additional 585,952 shares during the period. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Utz Brands

In other Utz Brands news, CEO Howard A. Friedman purchased 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.58 per share, with a total value of $76,176.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 66,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $701,432.84. This represents a 12.18% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Series R. Of Um Partners, Llc purchased 12,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $119,232.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 628,594 shares in the company, valued at $6,034,502.40. This trade represents a 2.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have acquired 92,313 shares of company stock worth $947,055 over the last quarter. 16.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Utz Brands Price Performance

NYSE:UTZ opened at $9.95 on Thursday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $14.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The business had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.25 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Utz Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.824-0.847 EPS. Research analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Utz Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a boost from Utz Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 357.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UTZ shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Utz Brands in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Utz Brands in a report on Friday, October 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Utz Brands from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 21st. Mizuho set a $16.00 price target on Utz Brands in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Utz Brands from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.93.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc is a leading U.S. manufacturer and distributor of salty snack foods, offering a wide range of products including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, popcorn and tortilla chips. Headquartered in Hanover, Pennsylvania, the company markets its snacks under several well-known brands and serves grocery, mass merchandise, club, convenience and online retailers throughout the United States.

Founded in 1921 by Bill and Salie Utz as a small country store operation, the business expanded gradually through direct delivery to local customers and sales to regional grocers.

