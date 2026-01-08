Tributary Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Simulations Plus, Inc. $SLP

Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) by 214.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,136,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 775,704 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Simulations Plus worth $17,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLP. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in shares of Simulations Plus by 195.6% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 168,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 111,255 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Simulations Plus in the second quarter worth approximately $496,000. Kopion Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 156,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 28,980 shares in the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Simulations Plus Stock Performance

Simulations Plus stock opened at $18.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $382.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.90 and a beta of 1.09. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.39 and a fifty-two week high of $37.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Simulations Plus ( NASDAQ:SLP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Simulations Plus had a positive return on equity of 13.27% and a negative net margin of 81.74%.The company had revenue of $17.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

SLP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Cowen started coverage on Simulations Plus in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Simulations Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc (NASDAQ: SLP) specializes in advanced modeling and simulation software tailored to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and chemical industries. The company’s flagship products include ADMET Predictor, a quantitative structure-activity relationship (QSAR) tool for predicting absorption, distribution, metabolism, excretion and toxicity properties, and GastroPlus, a physiologically based pharmacokinetic (PBPK) modeling platform for simulating drug absorption and pharmacokinetics.

