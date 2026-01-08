Stifel Financial Corporation $SF Shares Purchased by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corporation (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $2,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial by 2,383.3% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Stifel Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 5,528.6% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Caldwell Trust Co acquired a new position in Stifel Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 40.8% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SF stock opened at $130.64 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.06. Stifel Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $73.27 and a 52-week high of $134.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corporation will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.51%.

SF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $121.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group set a $150.00 price target on Stifel Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.50.

Stifel Financial Corp. is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. Founded in 1890, the firm has grown into a full?service brokerage and investment banking organization serving individual investors, corporations and institutions. Through its principal subsidiary, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, the company delivers a broad array of financial products and services backed by research?driven insights.

The firm’s main business activities are organized into two core segments: Private Client Group and Institutional Group.

