Tributary Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts $WH

Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Free Report) by 64.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,152 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 73.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5,950.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 88.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial set a $98.00 price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $103.50 to $95.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.88.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 28,134 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.11, for a total value of $2,000,608.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 40,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,212.93. This represents a 41.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 36,379 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.66, for a total value of $2,606,919.14. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 39,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,554.18. This trade represents a 48.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,482 shares of company stock worth $4,677,538. Corporate insiders own 2.46% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

WH stock opened at $77.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.59. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $69.21 and a fifty-two week high of $113.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $382.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.29 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 23.54% and a return on equity of 61.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.480-4.62 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.70%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc (NYSE: WH) is a leading global hospitality company specializing in hotel franchising and management. Established in 2018 through the spin-off of Wyndham Hotel Group from Wyndham Worldwide, the company focuses on the development, marketing and distribution of hotel brands designed to meet the needs of business and leisure travelers. Its core business model centers on franchising agreements, enabling third-party hotel owners to operate under the Wyndham portfolio while accessing the company’s centralized services and support.

The company’s brand portfolio spans economy, midscale and upper-midscale segments, featuring well-known names such as Wyndham, Ramada, Days Inn, Super 8, Microtel Inn & Suites, and La Quinta by Wyndham.

