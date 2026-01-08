Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monte Rosa Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of GLUE opened at $23.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.53 and its 200-day moving average is $9.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.06 and a beta of 1.60. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.15.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. Monte Rosa Therapeutics had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 million. Equities research analysts expect that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 88.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on accelerating drug discovery through the integration of single-cell genomics and artificial intelligence. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has built a proprietary platform designed to identify novel therapeutic targets and optimize lead candidates for areas of high unmet medical need. By combining cutting-edge computational methods with comprehensive cellular profiling, Monte Rosa aims to streamline the preclinical development process and uncover insights into disease biology that might otherwise remain hidden.

The company’s main business activities center on using its AI-driven discovery engine to pursue programs in immuno-oncology and neuroscience.

