Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Research

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monte Rosa Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.
Monte Rosa Therapeutics Price Performance
Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. Monte Rosa Therapeutics had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 million. Equities research analysts expect that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Monte Rosa Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 88.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,565 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.
Key Monte Rosa Therapeutics News
Here are the key news stories impacting Monte Rosa Therapeutics this week:
- Positive Sentiment: MRT-8102 interim Phase 1 results showed an 85% median reduction in hsCRP after 4 weeks, 94% of participants reached hsCRP <2 mg/L, sustained NEK7 degradation across dose levels, and a favorable safety profile — results management says support accelerated Phase 2 plans and program expansion. Monte Rosa Therapeutics Announces Positive Interim Phase 1 Data
- Positive Sentiment: Financial and media coverage highlights the data-driven move: investing press reported a sharp share surge tied directly to the CRP reduction news, amplifying investor interest. Monte Rosa stock surges after positive data shows 85% CRP reduction
- Positive Sentiment: QuiverQuant/press summaries emphasize the clinical promise (rapid, durable CRP reductions, favorable safety) and management’s plan for a Phase 2 ASCVD study in 2026 — a clear development catalyst if confirmed. Monte Rosa Therapeutics Reports Positive Interim Data (Quiver)
- Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded GLUE to a “Strong Buy” (Zacks Rank #1), which can attract momentum and short-term buying from model-driven funds and retail investors. Monte Rosa Therapeutics (GLUE) Upgraded to Strong Buy
- Neutral Sentiment: Management hosted a webcast/conference call to present the interim data; recordings are available and may provide additional color on timelines and next steps for investors. Monte Rosa Therapeutics to Present Interim MRT-8102 Phase 1 Study Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Pre-result coverage (MarketWatch) had already pushed interest into the stock ahead of the announcement, contributing to trading momentum around the data release. Monte Rosa Therapeutics Shares Rise Ahead of Study Results
- Negative Sentiment: The company filed an underwritten offering to raise $200M of common stock and pre-funded warrants — all to be sold by Monte Rosa — which increases dilution risk and could cap upside from the positive clinical headline. Monte Rosa Therapeutics Announces Proposed Public Offering
About Monte Rosa Therapeutics
Monte Rosa Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on accelerating drug discovery through the integration of single-cell genomics and artificial intelligence. Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company has built a proprietary platform designed to identify novel therapeutic targets and optimize lead candidates for areas of high unmet medical need. By combining cutting-edge computational methods with comprehensive cellular profiling, Monte Rosa aims to streamline the preclinical development process and uncover insights into disease biology that might otherwise remain hidden.
The company’s main business activities center on using its AI-driven discovery engine to pursue programs in immuno-oncology and neuroscience.
