NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Insider Johannes Jacob Piete Kastelein Sells 6,000 Shares

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) insider Johannes Jacob Piete Kastelein sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 73,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,243.25. The trade was a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NAMS opened at $35.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day moving average is $29.84. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 0.07. NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. has a 52-week low of $14.06 and a 52-week high of $42.00.

Get NewAmsterdam Pharma alerts:

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.03). NewAmsterdam Pharma had a negative return on equity of 28.30% and a negative net margin of 627.59%.The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 million. Equities analysts predict that NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NewAmsterdam Pharma

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB increased its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 7,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NAMS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on NewAmsterdam Pharma from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Leerink Partners reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NAMS

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NewAmsterdam Pharma, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel small?molecule therapies for cardiometabolic diseases. The company’s research efforts are aimed at addressing key unmet needs in metabolic syndrome, obesity and type 2 diabetes by modulating pathways involved in glucose regulation, energy homeostasis and lipid metabolism.

The company’s development pipeline features multiple small?molecule candidates at various stages of preclinical and clinical evaluation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.