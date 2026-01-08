Tributary Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in RPM International Inc. $RPM

Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Free Report) by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,578 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,472 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RPM. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 28.7% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RPM International by 19.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in RPM International by 277.8% in the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 340 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of RPM International by 11.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at RPM International

In other RPM International news, Director Salvatore D. Fazzolari sold 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $40,376.25. Following the sale, the director owned 21,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,323,303.26. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on RPM International from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of RPM International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of RPM International from $127.00 to $119.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of RPM International from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.10.

RPM International Stock Performance

NYSE RPM opened at $104.76 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.51. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.28 and a 1 year high of $129.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.11.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 24.22%. Analysts predict that RPM International Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.37%.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc is a global holding company whose subsidiaries specialize in the manufacture and marketing of high-performance coatings, sealants, building materials, and specialty chemicals. Through its two principal operating segments—Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings—RPM serves a diverse range of end markets, including construction, consumer products, industrial maintenance, and specialty applications.

The company’s Performance Coatings segment offers a broad portfolio of architectural coatings, waterproofing systems, and specialty building products used by contractors, builders, and homeowners.

