Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) CEO Eric Sprink Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Sprink sold 3,000 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.60, for a total value of $352,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 182,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,507,158.40. This represents a 1.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of CCB opened at $117.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Coastal Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $76.11 and a 1 year high of $120.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.89.
Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 7.14%.The business had revenue of $52.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.44 million. Analysts forecast that Coastal Financial Corporation will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coastal Financial in a report on Friday, December 5th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Coastal Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Coastal Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised Coastal Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of Coastal Financial in a report on Friday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.17.
Coastal Financial Corporation is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary, Coastal Community Bank, provides a full range of community banking services to clients along North Carolina’s central and eastern coastline. The company focuses on delivering personalized relationship banking to individuals, small businesses, and local professionals in seaside and inland communities.
Through Coastal Community Bank, Coastal Financial offers deposit products including checking, savings, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
