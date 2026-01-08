Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB) CEO Eric Sprink Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Coastal Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Sprink sold 3,000 shares of Coastal Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.60, for a total value of $352,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 182,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,507,158.40. This represents a 1.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CCB opened at $117.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Coastal Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $76.11 and a 1 year high of $120.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28 and a beta of 0.89.

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 7.14%.The business had revenue of $52.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.44 million. Analysts forecast that Coastal Financial Corporation will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCB. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coastal Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $256,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coastal Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,530,000. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coastal Financial by 170.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Coastal Financial by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 12,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in Coastal Financial in the third quarter valued at $2,763,000. 59.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Coastal Financial in a report on Friday, December 5th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Coastal Financial from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Coastal Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised Coastal Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of Coastal Financial in a report on Friday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.17.

Coastal Financial Corporation is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary, Coastal Community Bank, provides a full range of community banking services to clients along North Carolina’s central and eastern coastline. The company focuses on delivering personalized relationship banking to individuals, small businesses, and local professionals in seaside and inland communities.

Through Coastal Community Bank, Coastal Financial offers deposit products including checking, savings, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

