Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,313 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up 1.1% of Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 290.9% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $83.81 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.76. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $50.01 and a 1-year high of $85.68. The firm has a market cap of $70.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

