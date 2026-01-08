Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,313 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust makes up 1.1% of Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 290.9% in the second quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Key Stories Impacting iShares Gold Trust
Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Gold Trust this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Central?bank demand, industrial use and softer rate expectations are attracting long?term buyers and supporting allocations to gold. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: Industrial Demand and Fib Levels Guide Moves
- Positive Sentiment: Fed?cut expectations, falling real yields and industrial demand are cited as structural supports that keep gold attractive into 2026. Gold (XAUUSD) & Silver Price Forecast: Fed Outlook and Industrial Demand Shape XAU, XAG
- Positive Sentiment: Central banks kept buying — World Gold Council data showed meaningful purchases in November, a direct demand source that supports bullion ETFs like IAU. Central banks bought 45 tonnes of gold in November, Poland leads purchases once again – World Gold Council
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical shocks (recent Venezuela developments) have revived safe?haven flows into gold, underpinning price upside risk. Gold and Silver Prices Are Surging Again Following Venezuela Developments
- Positive Sentiment: Market strategist commentary (Catalyst Funds CIO) reiterates that the structural bull market in gold is intact, supporting medium?term demand for IAU. Gold’s structural bull market is far from over, says Catalyst Funds CIO
- Neutral Sentiment: World Gold Council expects mining output to peak in 2027 and then plateau rather than collapse — a slower supply dynamic that is not a clear near?term headwind. Gold mining output to peak in 2027 with gradual plateau rather than sharp drop – World Gold Council
- Neutral Sentiment: Technical notes show pullbacks holding key short?term supports, keeping the broader bullish trend intact — suggests dips may be buying opportunities for longer?term holders. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Pullback Holds Support, Upside Bias Intact
- Negative Sentiment: Widespread profit?taking after a strong rally has trimmed near?term momentum and pressured gold prices (and IAU) as traders lock gains. Gold (XAUUSD), Silver, Platinum Forecasts – Precious Metals Pull Back Amid Profit-Taking
- Negative Sentiment: Deutsche Bank warns that Bloomberg Commodity Index rebalancing (Jan 9–15) could trigger technical selling in precious metals, a near?term headwind. Gold and silver face January headwind as index rebalancing looms
- Negative Sentiment: Bearish chart patterns in silver and risk?on macro prints (ISM services, jobs data) have intermittently pulled bids from gold, pressuring prices. Gold, silver down; bearish chart pattern in silver spooks bulls
- Negative Sentiment: Stronger U.S. activity prints (ISM services, ADP jobs) and upcoming NFP risk have fueled short?term caution, prompting some traders to reduce exposure to gold ETFs. Spot gold trades near session low after ISM Services PMI rises to 54.4 in December
iShares Gold Trust Price Performance
About iShares Gold Trust
iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Gold Trust
- You Still Think Silver’s a Joke? Watch What Happens Next.
- This week’s 20x (missed it?)
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- A month before the crash
- YDES Could Be 2026’s Biotech Breakthrough
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.