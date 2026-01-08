Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) CFO Oluyemi Okupe Sells 9,070 Shares

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Free Report) CFO Oluyemi Okupe sold 9,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total transaction of $306,475.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,095,738.43. This trade represents a 9.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Oluyemi Okupe also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

On Monday, December 22nd, Oluyemi Okupe sold 23,090 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.72, for a total value of $824,774.80.

On Monday, November 17th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 23,187 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $853,513.47.

On Monday, November 17th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 23,187 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total value of $853,513.47.

On Friday, October 17th, Oluyemi Okupe sold 11,592 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.13, for a total value of $662,250.96.

Hims & Hers Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HIMS opened at $35.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 2.37. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.97 and a twelve month high of $72.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.03). Hims & Hers Health had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $598.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hims & Hers Health declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, November 17th that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a report on Friday, September 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered Hims & Hers Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $32.00 price target on Hims & Hers Health in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Hims & Hers Health

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtus Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hims & Hers Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Binnacle Investments Inc acquired a new position in Hims & Hers Health during the third quarter worth $28,000. Quaker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hims & Hers Health during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hims & Hers Health by 105.8% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 63.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hims & Hers Health

(Get Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc is a telehealth platform providing direct-to-consumer personal care products and virtual medical services in the United States. Operating under the Hims & Hers brand, the company offers an integrated digital experience that connects users with licensed healthcare providers, enabling online consultations and prescriptions for a range of conditions. Its telemedicine infrastructure supports both prescription medications and over-the-counter products, with home delivery to patients’ doorsteps.

The company’s product portfolio addresses key areas of men’s and women’s health, including hair loss treatments, sexual wellness therapies, skincare regimens and mental health support.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.