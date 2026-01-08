Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) CEO Sanjiv Patel Sells 43,168 Shares

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Free Report) CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 43,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.82, for a total value of $337,573.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 661,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,169,340.62. This trade represents a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Sanjiv Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, November 3rd, Sanjiv Patel sold 62,073 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $434,511.00.

Relay Therapeutics Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $8.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 1.55. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $9.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.04). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 100.0% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 245.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RLAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Relay Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RLAY

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of precision therapies for oncology. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company was founded in 2016 with the goal of targeting dynamic protein motion using an integrated scientific platform. Relay Therapeutics leverages computational modeling, structural biology, and experimental validation to identify small-molecule drug candidates that modulate the behavior of disease-associated proteins.

The company’s core business activity centers on its proprietary drug-discovery engine, which combines high-performance computing—including molecular dynamics simulations—with advanced experimental techniques such as cryo-electron microscopy and biophysical screening.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.