Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY) Insider Kenneth Ahn Sells 24,247 Shares of Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) insider Kenneth Ahn sold 24,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total value of $317,150.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Monday, January 5th, Kenneth Ahn sold 164,870 shares of Hagerty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $2,108,687.30.

On Tuesday, January 6th, Kenneth Ahn sold 10,883 shares of Hagerty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total transaction of $139,846.55.

Shares of Hagerty stock opened at $13.12 on Thursday. Hagerty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.03 and a 52-week high of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average of $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Hagerty ( NYSE:HGTY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $359.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.36 million. Hagerty had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 16.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HGTY. JMP Securities started coverage on Hagerty in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Hagerty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Hagerty from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Hagerty in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued a “mkt outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hagerty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.13.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hagerty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hagerty by 2,374.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 4,749 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Hagerty by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Hagerty by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in shares of Hagerty by 228.1% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Company/market outlook — Hagerty highlights continued momentum in the classic-car market heading into 2026; sustained collector demand supports Hagerty's insurance, valuation and marketplace businesses, which is a fundamental tailwind for long-term revenue growth.

Company/market outlook — Hagerty highlights continued momentum in the classic-car market heading into 2026; sustained collector demand supports Hagerty's insurance, valuation and marketplace businesses, which is a fundamental tailwind for long-term revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: High-end collectible auctions — a Michael Schumacher F1 car is being offered in a major January sale, an example of continued interest and price discovery in the collectibles market that can increase demand for Hagerty's content, valuation services and high-net-worth insurance clients.

High-end collectible auctions — a Michael Schumacher F1 car is being offered in a major January sale, an example of continued interest and price discovery in the collectibles market that can increase demand for Hagerty's content, valuation services and high-net-worth insurance clients. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst action — JPMorgan raised its price target from $12 to $13 but kept a "neutral" rating; this is a modest refresh that provides limited near-term catalyst (target is roughly in line with current trading).

Analyst action — JPMorgan raised its price target from $12 to $13 but kept a "neutral" rating; this is a modest refresh that provides limited near-term catalyst (target is roughly in line with current trading). Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — Kenneth Ahn sold a large block of HGTY shares across Jan. 5–7 (c. 200k+ shares total; largest disclosed sale ~164,870 shares at ~$12.79, ~$2.1M). Significant insider sales often create short-term selling pressure and raise investor questions about timing/liquidity needs even if not indicative of company fundamentals.

Hagerty is a specialized automotive lifestyle and insurance company that caters primarily to collectible car enthusiasts. Its core business centers on offering classic vehicle insurance policies designed to protect antique, vintage and specialty automobiles, motorcycles and boats. These policies typically feature agreed-value coverage, flexible usage options and access to restoration services, aligning with the unique needs of collectors and hobbyists.

Beyond insurance, Hagerty operates a comprehensive suite of community and content services under its automotive lifestyle brand.

