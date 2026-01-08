27,755 Shares in Lincoln National Corporation $LNC Acquired by Lecap Asset Management Ltd.

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,119,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lincoln National in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Lincoln National in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 372.1% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Stock Down 3.7%

LNC stock opened at $44.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.32. Lincoln National Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. Lincoln National had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Corporation will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 12th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is 16.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on LNC. Barclays increased their price target on Lincoln National from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.17.

Insider Activity

In other Lincoln National news, Director Owen Ryan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.17 per share, for a total transaction of $84,340.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $506,040. This trade represents a 20.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 3,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $155,363.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 118,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,253,187.75. This trade represents a 2.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, doing business as Lincoln Financial Group, is a diversified financial services holding company focused on providing retirement, insurance, and wealth management solutions in the United States and select international markets. Headquartered in Radnor, Pennsylvania, the company operates through several business segments, including Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. Its offerings are designed to help individuals, families, and institutions plan and prepare for their financial futures.

The Retirement Plan Services segment delivers recordkeeping, administrative services, and investment management for defined contribution and defined benefit plans.

