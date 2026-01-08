JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPI Holdings Lifted by Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC

Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 247,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,218 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 7.4% of Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $14,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. BOS Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SimpliFi Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JEPI stock opened at $57.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.22 and a 200 day moving average of $56.96. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.94 and a 1-year high of $59.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.60.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income. JEPI was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan.

