Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Raised to Hold at Zacks Research

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) was upgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LCUT. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Lifetime Brands from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lifetime Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LCUT

Lifetime Brands Trading Down 0.5%

LCUT opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Lifetime Brands has a 12 month low of $2.89 and a 12 month high of $6.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.31.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Lifetime Brands had a negative return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 5.49%.The business had revenue of $171.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.76 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Lifetime Brands will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifetime Brands

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JB Capital Partners LP increased its position in shares of Lifetime Brands by 0.6% during the third quarter. JB Capital Partners LP now owns 1,587,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in Lifetime Brands by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 913,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,535,000 after buying an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its position in Lifetime Brands by 1.3% during the second quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 525,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 6,943 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lifetime Brands during the second quarter worth approximately $2,054,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lifetime Brands by 3.8% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 243,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 8,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lifetime Brands

(Get Free Report)

Lifetime Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, sources, manufactures and distributes a broad portfolio of consumer products for the home. Headquartered in Garden City, New York, the company operates three primary business segments—Kitchenware, Tabletop & Home Décor and Tools & Storage—providing solutions for food preparation, cooking, serving and storage under both proprietary and licensed brand names.

In the Kitchenware segment, Lifetime Brands offers cookware, bakeware, cutlery and small electric appliances under brands such as Farberware and Chef’sChoice.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.