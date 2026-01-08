Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Purchases New Shares in First Horizon Corporation $FHN

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 58,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Horizon by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 28,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 18,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 4.3% during the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jeff L. Fleming sold 7,619 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total value of $165,637.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 128,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,796,329.24. This trade represents a 5.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David T. Popwell sold 155,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.31, for a total transaction of $3,306,225.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 307,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,551,375.92. This trade represents a 33.54% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. DA Davidson upgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $25.00 target price on First Horizon and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, First Horizon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on First Horizon

First Horizon Stock Performance

Shares of FHN stock opened at $24.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.28. First Horizon Corporation has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $24.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. First Horizon had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 18.08%.The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Horizon Corporation will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, October 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

First Horizon Profile

(Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation, headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, is a diversified financial services company providing an array of retail, commercial and wealth management solutions. As the largest bank-based financial services firm in Tennessee, First Horizon operates through a network of branches and digital platforms across the Southeastern United States, offering personal and business banking, mortgage origination and servicing, payment solutions and treasury management services.

Tracing its origins to the First National Bank of Memphis established in 1864, First Horizon has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to serve customers in Tennessee, Texas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Horizon Corporation (NYSE:FHN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.