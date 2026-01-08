Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter valued at about $8,917,000. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new stake in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,480,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $693,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Sandisk in the third quarter worth approximately $7,374,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sandisk in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000.

Get Sandisk alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SNDK. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Sandisk from $55.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Sandisk to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Sandisk from $300.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sandisk in a report on Monday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Fox Advisors raised shares of Sandisk from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.33.

Sandisk Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNDK opened at $353.56 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.65. The firm has a market cap of $51.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,104.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Sandisk Corporation has a 1 year low of $27.89 and a 1 year high of $354.94.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The data storage provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Sandisk’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.40 EPS.

Key Headlines Impacting Sandisk

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang told audiences at CES that AI “working memory”/storage is a massive, under?served market — remarks investors tied directly to SNDK’s surge because SanDisk supplies enterprise SSDs that would scale AI deployments. Read More.

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang told audiences at CES that AI “working memory”/storage is a massive, under?served market — remarks investors tied directly to SNDK’s surge because SanDisk supplies enterprise SSDs that would scale AI deployments. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Industry research (cited in coverage of SanDisk) from TrendForce expects big NAND contract price increases in Q1 2026 (mid?30% range), which would boost SanDisk’s revenue and margins if realized. Read More.

Industry research (cited in coverage of SanDisk) from TrendForce expects big NAND contract price increases in Q1 2026 (mid?30% range), which would boost SanDisk’s revenue and margins if realized. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Product/news catalyst: SanDisk unveiled a CES refresh/rebrand of its WD_Black SSD family as the “Sandisk Optimus” line — a visible commercial step tying product momentum to the AI/SSD narrative. Read More.

Product/news catalyst: SanDisk unveiled a CES refresh/rebrand of its WD_Black SSD family as the “Sandisk Optimus” line — a visible commercial step tying product momentum to the AI/SSD narrative. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst backing: Bank of America raised its price target to $390 and reiterated a Buy, helping validate the bull case and supporting further investor interest. Read More.

Analyst backing: Bank of America raised its price target to $390 and reiterated a Buy, helping validate the bull case and supporting further investor interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Technical/order?flow signal: SNDK triggered a “Power Inflow” alert on Jan. 7 (a bullish institutional/retail flow signal) that preceded an intraday lift and attracted momentum traders. Read More.

Technical/order?flow signal: SNDK triggered a “Power Inflow” alert on Jan. 7 (a bullish institutional/retail flow signal) that preceded an intraday lift and attracted momentum traders. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Broader coverage notes memory stocks (including SanDisk) leading the early?2026 market as investors chase AI exposure — useful context but not a unique SanDisk fundamental. Read More.

Broader coverage notes memory stocks (including SanDisk) leading the early?2026 market as investors chase AI exposure — useful context but not a unique SanDisk fundamental. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/sector pieces highlight SanDisk as a “picks?and?shovels” AI play alongside peers — signals sustained interest but not an immediate valuation check. Read More.

Analyst/sector pieces highlight SanDisk as a “picks?and?shovels” AI play alongside peers — signals sustained interest but not an immediate valuation check. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Valuation/technical cautions: several outlets flag SNDK as overbought after multi?day rallies and warn the stock may be priced for perfection — analysts’ consensus targets (pre?move) implied material downside, increasing pullback risk if fundamentals don’t accelerate. Read More. Read More.

Valuation/technical cautions: several outlets flag SNDK as overbought after multi?day rallies and warn the stock may be priced for perfection — analysts’ consensus targets (pre?move) implied material downside, increasing pullback risk if fundamentals don’t accelerate. Read More. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Macro/risk framing: coverage (e.g., Barron’s) warns that replacing Nvidia as the AI darling is risky — momentum can reverse quickly if AI capex or NAND pricing expectations disappoint. Read More.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sandisk

In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.14, for a total value of $248,022.94. Following the transaction, the director owned 3,479 shares in the company, valued at $678,892.06. The trade was a 26.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sandisk

(Free Report)

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sandisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandisk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.