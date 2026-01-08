ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ePlus in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ePlus stock opened at $86.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.86. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. ePlus has a one year low of $53.83 and a one year high of $93.98.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. ePlus had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 5.40%.The company had revenue of $608.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.30 million. On average, analysts predict that ePlus will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Callies sold 560 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total value of $50,416.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,929,162.84. The trade was a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PLUS. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in ePlus in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ePlus by 50.3% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 27,483 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 9,198 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ePlus in the 2nd quarter valued at $703,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in ePlus by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 927,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,900,000 after purchasing an additional 62,557 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia grew its position in ePlus by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 301,615 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,747,000 after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ePlus Inc (NASDAQ:PLUS) is a technology solutions provider that helps enterprises and public-sector organizations maximize the value of their information technology investments. The company specializes in designing, implementing and managing complex IT infrastructures, with a focus on security, cloud computing, data center modernization and unified communications. By combining consulting services with software license management and hardware procurement, ePlus delivers end-to-end solutions that align with its clients’ strategic objectives.

The company’s offerings include cybersecurity assessments and managed security services, hybrid and public cloud deployments, network architecture and optimization, and collaboration platforms.

