HB Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 13.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 206,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,070 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $42,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 140.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,153,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,777,787,000 after buying an additional 32,036,243 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,275,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,024,618,000 after buying an additional 593,784 shares in the last quarter. Independence Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,496,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 716.9% during the second quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 339,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,977,000 after acquiring an additional 298,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,330,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $214.35 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $163.19 and a 1 year high of $216.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index). The Index represents approximately 50% of the total market capitalization of the Russell 1000 Index. The Index measures the large-capital value sector of the United States equity market.

