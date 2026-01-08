Strategic Blueprint LLC Grows Stake in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 46.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,970 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,109 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,011,122,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,051,475 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,019,274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913,708 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 27,928.2% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,903,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896,326 shares in the last quarter. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,771,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,313,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,118,000 after purchasing an additional 412,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.
International Business Machines Stock Down 1.9%
Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $296.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $277.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $303.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.80. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12-month low of $214.50 and a 12-month high of $324.90.
International Business Machines Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.38%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Erste Group Bank raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.85.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on International Business Machines
Key Stories Impacting International Business Machines
Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Jefferies upgraded IBM to Buy, citing expected software acceleration from Red Hat momentum and hybrid-cloud deals — a direct analyst catalyst that can support upside. IBM Earns Buy Rating
- Positive Sentiment: IBM renewed its long-term technology partnership with The All England Lawn Tennis Club (Wimbledon), reinforcing recurring commercial relationships and marketing/brand reach for IBM’s AI and cloud services. IBM Announces Long-Term Renewal
- Positive Sentiment: Partner news: Dfns (an IBM partner) integrated Concordium to offer identity-verified Web3 wallets, highlighting IBM’s ecosystem exposure to regulated enterprise blockchain and compliance-ready Web3 solutions. IBM’s crypto partner Dfns integrates Concordium
- Positive Sentiment: IBM’s AI and quantum progress remain a thematic tailwind — coverage highlights the company’s 2025 gains and its positioning among top quantum computing plays, supporting a longer-term growth story. Why IBM Stock Gained 35% in 2025
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts expect IBM’s upcoming fiscal Q4 to show low double?digit EPS growth — that outlook reduces downside surprise risk but raises the stakes for execution against expectations. Here’s What to Expect From IBM’s Next Earnings Report
- Neutral Sentiment: IBM published thought leadership (IBM?NRF study) on AI shaping retail decisions — useful for positioning but less likely to move the stock immediately. IBM-NRF Study
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and momentum take?back: coverage noting that recent share?price momentum cooled and valuation is elevated (PE ~35) likely prompted profit?taking and short?term selling pressure. A Look At IBM Valuation After Recent Share Price Momentum Cools
- Negative Sentiment: Near-term uncertainty ahead of the earnings release and lower intraday volume amplify downside risk if results or guidance miss expectations. (Related market reaction covered in analyst/commentary pieces.) IBM Attracting Investor Attention
About International Business Machines
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.
IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than International Business Machines
- You Still Think Silver’s a Joke? Watch What Happens Next.
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- A month before the crash
- Do not delete, read immediately
- Wall Street ‘Sleeper Stock’ Could Become #1 Stock of 2026
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.