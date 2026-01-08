Oracle Corporation $ORCL Shares Sold by OneAscent Financial Services LLC

OneAscent Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 56.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,757 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 3,539 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kampmann Melissa S. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 11,910 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 5,319 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oracle by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,127 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 0.7% in the third quarter. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snider Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 1.3% during the second quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 3,204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORCL opened at $192.84 on Thursday. Oracle Corporation has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $345.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.33. The company has a market capitalization of $554.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.62. Oracle had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 70.60%. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Baird R W raised shares of Oracle to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Rothschild Redb raised Oracle to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.94.

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,927,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,429 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,700. This trade represents a 51.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 49,365 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total value of $13,971,282.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 151,999 shares in the company, valued at $43,018,756.98. The trade was a 24.52% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 146,346 shares of company stock valued at $39,082,996. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

