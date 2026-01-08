HB Wealth Management LLC Has $23.31 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $23,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $852,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,565,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,051,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,019,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,708 shares in the last quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $2,710,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 122,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,147,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $296.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $214.50 and a 52-week high of $324.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $303.75 and a 200-day moving average of $281.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.20. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 37.76%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 80.38%.

International Business Machines News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.85.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

