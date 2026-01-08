HB Wealth Management LLC Has $23.31 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 15.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,823 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $23,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $852,000. Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,565,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,051,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,019,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,913,708 shares in the last quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter worth $2,710,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 122,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,147,000 after buying an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
International Business Machines Price Performance
Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $296.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. International Business Machines Corporation has a 52-week low of $214.50 and a 52-week high of $324.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $303.75 and a 200-day moving average of $281.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.70.
International Business Machines Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 10th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 10th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 80.38%.
International Business Machines News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Jefferies upgraded IBM to Buy, citing expected software acceleration from Red Hat momentum and hybrid-cloud deals — a direct analyst catalyst that can support upside. IBM Earns Buy Rating
- Positive Sentiment: IBM renewed its long-term technology partnership with The All England Lawn Tennis Club (Wimbledon), reinforcing recurring commercial relationships and marketing/brand reach for IBM’s AI and cloud services. IBM Announces Long-Term Renewal
- Positive Sentiment: Partner news: Dfns (an IBM partner) integrated Concordium to offer identity-verified Web3 wallets, highlighting IBM’s ecosystem exposure to regulated enterprise blockchain and compliance-ready Web3 solutions. IBM’s crypto partner Dfns integrates Concordium
- Positive Sentiment: IBM’s AI and quantum progress remain a thematic tailwind — coverage highlights the company’s 2025 gains and its positioning among top quantum computing plays, supporting a longer-term growth story. Why IBM Stock Gained 35% in 2025
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts expect IBM’s upcoming fiscal Q4 to show low double?digit EPS growth — that outlook reduces downside surprise risk but raises the stakes for execution against expectations. Here’s What to Expect From IBM’s Next Earnings Report
- Neutral Sentiment: IBM published thought leadership (IBM?NRF study) on AI shaping retail decisions — useful for positioning but less likely to move the stock immediately. IBM-NRF Study
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation and momentum take?back: coverage noting that recent share?price momentum cooled and valuation is elevated (PE ~35) likely prompted profit?taking and short?term selling pressure. A Look At IBM Valuation After Recent Share Price Momentum Cools
- Negative Sentiment: Near-term uncertainty ahead of the earnings release and lower intraday volume amplify downside risk if results or guidance miss expectations. (Related market reaction covered in analyst/commentary pieces.) IBM Attracting Investor Attention
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on International Business Machines from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Tuesday, December 9th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.85.
View Our Latest Stock Report on IBM
International Business Machines Profile
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.
IBM’s principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than International Business Machines
- You Still Think Silver’s a Joke? Watch What Happens Next.
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- A month before the crash
- YDES Could Be 2026’s Biotech Breakthrough
- ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before January 2026!
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.