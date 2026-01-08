Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Takes $1.28 Million Position in Trane Technologies plc $TT

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,356,065,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 229.3% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,752,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220,388 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 89.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,455,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,405 shares during the period. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. bought a new position in shares of Trane Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $291,206,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 735,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,757,000 after acquiring an additional 423,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $415.00 to $375.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $490.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Melius Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $407.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $474.60.

In related news, CAO Elizabeth A. Elwell sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 7,148 shares in the company, valued at $3,145,120. This trade represents a 7.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst upgrades and high price targets signal bullish conviction — Melius Research moved TT up from “hold” to “strong-buy” (and recently from “hold” to “buy” with a $490 target). These upgrades support upside expectations. Read More.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 1.3%

TT stock opened at $376.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.21. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $298.15 and a 52 week high of $476.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $407.35 and a 200 day moving average of $419.67.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.08. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 37.04%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.37 EPS. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Trane Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.950-13.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Trane Technologies (NYSE: TT) is a global climate solutions company focused on heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and transport refrigeration systems. The company develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of climate-control products under well-known brands, including commercial and residential HVAC equipment, building management systems and controls, and transport refrigeration units. Its product portfolio spans rooftop and packaged units, chillers, furnaces, air handlers, compressors, and related components designed for commercial buildings, industrial facilities, residences and transportation applications.

In addition to equipment, Trane Technologies provides lifecycle services that include installation, maintenance, parts, retrofit and aftermarket support, as well as digital and controls solutions for building performance and energy management.

