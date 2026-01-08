HB Wealth Management LLC Buys 60,380 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,839,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,380 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $58,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kennebec Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% during the third quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $32.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $33.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.64 and its 200-day moving average is $31.42.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as growth. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

