Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS Shares Purchased by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,209,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 790,874 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF comprises 3.6% of HB Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. HB Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.49% of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF worth $526,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 58.2% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Bank increased its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 1,111,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,323,000 after purchasing an additional 10,510 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,294,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 4,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $77.23 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $54.98 and a 1 year high of $77.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.05 and its 200-day moving average is $72.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

