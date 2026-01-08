Helium (HNT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.48 Million

Helium (HNT) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. One Helium coin can now be bought for about $1.51 or 0.00001677 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Helium has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. Helium has a total market capitalization of $280.74 million and $4.48 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89,814.45 or 0.99952593 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
Helium Profile
Helium uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 186,321,438 coins. Helium’s official message board is blog.helium.com. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com.
Helium Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.
