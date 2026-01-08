Oroco Resource (CVE:OCO) Shares Down 22.1% – Time to Sell?

Oroco Resource Corp. (CVE:OCOGet Free Report)’s share price was down 22.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.37. Approximately 3,919,242 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 137% from the average daily volume of 1,656,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.31. The firm has a market cap of C$93.99 million, a P/E ratio of -33.00 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 5.79, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

About Oroco Resource



Oroco Resource Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Santo Tomas porphyry copper project located in Sinaloa State. It also holds 100% interests in the Xochipala project that includes Celia Gene and Celia Generosa contiguous mineral concessions covering an area of 193 hectares located in Guerrero; and the Salvador property that covers an area of 100 hectares located in Guerrero.

