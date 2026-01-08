Zedcor (CVE:ZDC) Shares Down 16.3% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Zedcor Inc. (CVE:ZDC – Get Free Report) traded down 16.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.39 and last traded at C$4.78. 4,273,584 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 205% from the average session volume of 1,402,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.71.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ZDC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Zedcor from C$5.25 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Ventum Financial set a C$8.70 target price on Zedcor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 12th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Zedcor from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$7.50 price target on Zedcor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.54.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$6.05 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.12. The company has a market cap of C$504.59 million, a PE ratio of 239.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.93, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

In related news, Director Dean Sylvan Swanberg sold 1,000,000 shares of Zedcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.50, for a total value of C$6,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 15,400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$100,100,000. The trade was a 6.10% decrease in their position. Also, Director Dean Myles Shillington sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.45, for a total value of C$12,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 744,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,804,637.25. The trade was a 72.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,501,800 shares of company stock worth $28,785,530. Insiders own 30.15% of the company’s stock.

Zedcor Inc provides technology-based security and surveillance services in Canada. It engages in the provision of rental, service, and remote monitoring of its proprietary MobileyeZ security towers; surveillance and monitoring of fixed site locations; and security personnel. The company also engages in mobile and fixed surveillance, security guards, access control, and sensor related technology services. It serves customers in the construction, mining, oil and gas, pipeline and facilities, office, commercial, retail, industrial manufacturing, warehouse, and automotive sectors.

