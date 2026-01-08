Spire Wealth Management Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,173 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Seneca House Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Next Level Private LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Next Level Private LLC now owns 13,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 14,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 12,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $68.26 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $50.15 and a 1 year high of $68.87. The firm has a market cap of $106.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.87 and a 200 day moving average of $64.86.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

