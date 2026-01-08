Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Conagra Brands from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of CAG opened at $16.09 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.52. Conagra Brands has a 1-year low of $16.08 and a 1-year high of $28.51. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.12 and a beta of -0.01.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 19th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 10.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Conagra Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Conagra Brands news, SVP Melissa C. Napier sold 13,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total value of $223,659.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Tounjian Advisory Partners LLC now owns 47,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,128,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $2,716,000. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $801,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 39,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 14,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc is a leading packaged foods company based in Chicago, Illinois, with a broad portfolio of shelf-stable, frozen and refrigerated foods marketed under familiar brands. The company develops, produces and distributes a wide range of consumer food products, serving both retail grocery and foodservice channels. Conagra’s product lineup includes frozen entrees, snacks, condiments, baking goods and desserts, providing convenient meal solutions for consumers across North America and select international markets.

Among its well-known brands are Birds Eye, Healthy Choice, Lean Cuisine, Marie Callender’s and Banquet in the frozen foods category, as well as Hunt’s sauces, Orville Redenbacher’s popcorn, Slim Jim meat snacks and Reddi-wip toppings.

