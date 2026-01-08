McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Sanford C. Bernstein

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $358.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $381.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $328.24.

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $304.06 on Wednesday. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $276.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $307.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.63. The company has a market cap of $216.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.53.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.04% and a negative return on equity of 280.89%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Manuel Jm Steijaert sold 6,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.50, for a total value of $2,006,218.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,133. The trade was a 58.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $795,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 6,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,760. This represents a 28.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 42,516 shares of company stock worth $13,036,090 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American National Bank of Texas increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank of Texas now owns 1,191 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 30.7% in the 4th quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,034 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Permanent Capital Management LP increased its stake in McDonald’s by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Permanent Capital Management LP now owns 1,504 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in McDonald’s by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,278 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Positive Sentiment: Barclays raised its price target on MCD to $372 and kept an “overweight” rating, signaling sizable upside vs. current levels and providing analyst-driven support for the stock. Barclays raises price target

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

