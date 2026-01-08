Invesco QQQ $QQQ Shares Sold by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.1% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $5,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,299,340,000 after purchasing an additional 67,605,770 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 100.0% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 40,999,982 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth about $1,236,482,000. HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 118.3% in the second quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 3,145,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,735,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 42.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,895,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,700,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $624.19 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $637.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $616.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $591.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a $0.7941 dividend. This represents a $3.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

