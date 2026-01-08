Lecap Asset Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Kirby Corporation $KEX

Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 320.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,123 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,055 shares during the quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kirby were worth $1,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KEX. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Kirby by 285.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,817 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kirby by 6.3% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 107,933 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,007,000 after buying an additional 6,434 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Kirby by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 231,291 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,494 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC raised its stake in Kirby by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Kirby by 114.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,628 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 6,736 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kirby alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Kirby from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Kirby from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kirby

In other news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 29,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.41, for a total value of $3,163,331.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 79,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,561,543.69. This trade represents a 26.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christian G. O’neil sold 11,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total transaction of $1,244,673.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 14,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,772.80. This represents a 42.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,147 shares of company stock valued at $6,204,544. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $123.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.36. Kirby Corporation has a 1 year low of $79.51 and a 1 year high of $124.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $871.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.29 million. Kirby had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kirby Corporation will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kirby

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation is a leading domestic maritime transporter of bulk liquid products in the United States. Through its Marine Transportation segment, the company operates one of North America’s largest fleets of inland tank barges and towing vessels. Kirby’s fleet moves petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products and agricultural chemicals along coastal and inland waterways, providing critical logistical support to energy, chemical and agricultural producers.

In addition to its marine operations, Kirby’s Distribution and Services segment offers diesel engine and power generation services, along with aftermarket parts sales.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.