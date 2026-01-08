OptiBiotix Health (LON:OPTI) Trading Down 7.2% – Time to Sell?

OptiBiotix Health Plc (LON:OPTI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5.80 and last traded at GBX 5.80. 356,726 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 447,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.25.

OptiBiotix Health Trading Down 0.8%

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 9.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -206.67 and a beta of 1.71.

About OptiBiotix Health

OptiBiotix Health plc (AIM: OPTI), which was formed in March 2012, brings science to the development of compounds which modify the human microbiome – the collective genome of the microbes in the body – in order to prevent and manage human disease and promote wellness.

OptiBiotix has an extensive R&D programme working with leading academics in the development of microbial strains, compounds, and formulations which are used as active ingredients and supplements. More than twenty international food and healthcare supplement companies have signed agreements with OptiBiotix to incorporate their human microbiome modulators into a wide range of food products and drinks.

OptiBiotix is also developing its own range of consumer supplements and health products.

