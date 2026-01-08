South32 (LON:S32) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

South32 Limited (LON:S32 – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 189.20 and last traded at GBX 188.20, with a volume of 306536 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 183.20.

South32 Stock Down 1.1%

The stock has a market cap of £8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.37, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 165.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 149.89.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments. It has a portfolio of assets producing bauxite, alumina, aluminum, copper, silver, lead, zinc, nickel, metallurgical coal, manganese, ferronickel, and other base metals.

