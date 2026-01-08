Wells Fargo & Company $WFC Shares Sold by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69,497 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 1.8% of Hosking Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $49,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.9% in the third quarter. TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. now owns 10,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.8% in the third quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Baird R W downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.91.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $94.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $58.42 and a twelve month high of $97.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.19.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 17.18%.The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

Key Wells Fargo & Company News

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

