Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX Shares Bought by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,527,260 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,664 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan makes up 2.2% of Hosking Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hosking Partners LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $59,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 9.3% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 12,160 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,235 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 4,728 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.8% in the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 8,246 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCX. Bank of America upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Johnson Rice decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.49.

Freeport-McMoRan News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Freeport-McMoRan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Brokerages lifting stance — FCX was assigned a consensus "Buy" from brokerages, supporting investor optimism on the stock.

Positive Sentiment: Heavy bullish options flow — Traders bought an unusually large block of call options (reported ~101,726 contracts), signaling speculative bullish bets that can amplify upside interest in the shares.

Positive Sentiment: Institutional analyst support and earnings outlook — Bank of America named Freeport a top North American mining pick for 2026, and Jefferies sees Q4 EPS upside driven by realized copper/gold prices and operational updates, which underpins positive forward earnings expectations.

Positive Sentiment: Momentum/valuation interest — FCX recently hit a 52?week high and is being profiled as a long-term value play in recent market write-ups, drawing momentum and value-oriented buyers.

Neutral Sentiment: Valuation check — Several analysts and media outlets are re?examining FCX's valuation after recent share gains; that analysis could support further buying if multiples still look attractive or temper moves if stretched.

Negative Sentiment: Legal overhang — Multiple law firms have announced securities?fraud investigations and class-action filings alleging disclosure failures (including safety issues at Grasberg and timing of disclosures). Numerous firms have reminder/deadline notices for potential lead plaintiffs, creating a persistent litigation risk that can pressure the stock or increase volatility.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $55.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.12, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $57.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.77.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.74 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 7.97%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.13%.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 9,572 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $456,201.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 38,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,847,349.26. This trade represents a 19.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Stephen T. Higgins sold 28,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total transaction of $1,364,019.77. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 105,294 shares in the company, valued at $5,053,059.06. This represents a 21.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc is a U.S.-based natural resources company primarily engaged in the exploration, mining and processing of copper, gold and molybdenum. Its operations encompass large-scale open-pit and underground mining as well as associated concentrator and milling facilities. The company produces copper in the form of concentrates and cathodes, and also recovers gold and molybdenum as co-products; its business model includes exploration, development, mining, beneficiation and the sale of bulk commodities to smelters and industrial customers.

Freeport-McMoRan conducts operations and development activities across multiple geographies, with substantial assets in the Americas and Indonesia.

Featured Articles

