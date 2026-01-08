Insider Selling: Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN) CRO Sells $107,252.32 in Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CRO Scott Stanley Erickson sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $107,252.32. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $562,966.32. This trade represents a 16.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Scott Stanley Erickson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 1st, Scott Stanley Erickson sold 44,386 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $1,069,258.74.

Shares of CWAN opened at $24.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.73 and a one year high of $32.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.31 and a 200 day moving average of $20.44.

Clearwater Analytics ( NYSE:CWAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 61.28% and a return on equity of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $205.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

CWAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded Clearwater Analytics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWAN. Cim LLC grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 66,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 0.8% in the first quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 74,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 12.6% in the third quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 54.9% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Technical/trading context: the stock is trading above its 50? and 200?day moving averages and volume has been elevated, which can amplify near?term moves but doesn’t change fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling: multiple senior executives (CEO, CFO James Cox, CRO Scott Erickson, CTO Souvik Das and insider Subi Sethi) executed large block sales around Dec 31–Jan 1, totaling millions in proceeds — this concentrated selling is weighing on sentiment and could pressure the share price. Representative filings and coverage: James Cox sales, Subi Sethi sales, Souvik Das sale, Scott Stanley Erickson sale and an InsiderTrades/MarketBeat summary. James Cox Sells Subi Sethi Sells Souvik Das Sells InsiderTrades Summary

Clearwater Analytics LLC is a global provider of web-based investment portfolio accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions. The company’s software-as-a-service platform automates complex processes involved in investment data aggregation, reconciliation, valuation, and regulatory reporting. Serving institutional investors—including insurers, asset managers, corporations, government entities, and asset owners—Clearwater Analytics enables clients to optimize performance visibility, risk management, and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Clearwater Analytics has grown its global footprint with offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

