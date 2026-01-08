Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.080-2.16 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.000. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ACI shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 23rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albertsons Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.69.

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $16.10 on Thursday. Albertsons Companies has a 52 week low of $15.80 and a 52 week high of $23.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.48.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 14th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $18.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.89 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 1.20%.Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Albertsons Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.060-2.190 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Albertsons Companies will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anuj Dhanda sold 230,000 shares of Albertsons Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $4,427,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 300,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,786,107.25. The trade was a 43.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael T. Theilmann sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,935,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 338,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,548,601.15. The trade was a 22.81% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Albertsons Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting Albertsons Companies this week:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 1,728.3% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 2,846.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc (NYSE: ACI) is one of the largest food and drug retailers in the United States, operating a diversified portfolio of grocery store banners. Founded in 1939 by Joe Albertson in Boise, Idaho, the company has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions. Its core business activities encompass the sale of fresh produce, meat, bakery items, deli offerings, pharmacy services, and general merchandise. The company’s retail operations are complemented by an in-house private-label program, featuring brands such as O Organics, Open Nature, and Lucerne, which cater to a range of customer preferences and price points.

Throughout its history, Albertsons Companies has pursued growth via mergers and partnerships.

