Foster & Motley Inc. Lowers Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 127,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,150 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EFA. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $97.93 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.14 and a 1-year high of $98.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.