Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Penguin Solutions (NASDAQ:PENG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08, FiscalAI reports. Penguin Solutions had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 1.82%.The company had revenue of $343.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.08 million. Penguin Solutions updated its FY 2026 guidance to 1.750-2.250 EPS.

Q1 results came in ahead of several headwinds with revenue of $343M (up 1% YoY), non?GAAP gross margin 30% , non?GAAP operating income of $42M and EPS of $0.49, marking continued margin expansion.

(up 1% YoY), , non?GAAP operating income of $42M and EPS of $0.49, marking continued margin expansion. Integrated Memory is a clear growth driver — $137M in Q1 (up 41% YoY) and management raised its FY26 memory growth outlook to +20%–35% , citing strong demand and early CXL/optical memory product shipments.

in Q1 (up 41% YoY) and management raised its FY26 memory growth outlook to , citing strong demand and early CXL/optical memory product shipments. Management sees a market shift from hyperscalers to enterprise production deployments and inference workloads and is positioning Penguin with services, ICE clusterware, and the new Rapid Development Workshop to win larger, production?scale AI projects.

Optimized LED underperformed with Q1 revenue of $55M (down 18% sequentially) and management now expects FY26 LED sales to decline roughly -15% to -5% , citing weak China demand and softness among some U.S. OEMs.

(down 18% sequentially) and management now expects FY26 LED sales to decline roughly , citing weak China demand and softness among some U.S. OEMs. Company reaffirmed FY26 guidance (midpoint ~6% net sales growth and ~$2 non?GAAP EPS) but reiterated key assumptions — no hyperscale hardware revenue and the wind?down of Penguin Edge — with sales skewed to the second half (~53%–54%), which creates timing risk despite the stable full?year outlook.

Shares of NASDAQ PENG opened at $18.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $976.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.78 and a beta of 2.23. Penguin Solutions has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $29.80.

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat on earnings and operational highlights: Adjusted EPS of $0.49 topped estimates and management said memory/integrated memory grew strongly, driving operating income expansion. This beat is the primary catalyst that lifted the stock after the release. BusinessWire: Q1 Results

Q1 beat on earnings and operational highlights: Adjusted EPS of $0.49 topped estimates and management said memory/integrated memory grew strongly, driving operating income expansion. This beat is the primary catalyst that lifted the stock after the release. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Rosenblatt reaffirmed a “buy” and kept a $30 price target, providing a sizable implied upside vs. current levels and likely supporting demand from growth/value investors. Benzinga: Analyst Reaffirmation

Analyst support: Rosenblatt reaffirmed a “buy” and kept a $30 price target, providing a sizable implied upside vs. current levels and likely supporting demand from growth/value investors. Positive Sentiment: Unusually large options activity: traders bought ~2,578 call contracts (roughly +94% vs typical), signaling short?term bullish bets that can amplify intraday moves and signal investor conviction.

Unusually large options activity: traders bought ~2,578 call contracts (roughly +94% vs typical), signaling short?term bullish bets that can amplify intraday moves and signal investor conviction. Neutral Sentiment: FY?2026 guidance is mixed but not far off consensus: management set EPS guidance of $1.75–$2.25 (midpoint ~$2.00) and revenue guidance of $1.3B–$1.6B — a wide range that leaves execution risk but implies modest full?year growth if realized. Slide Deck / Guidance

FY?2026 guidance is mixed but not far off consensus: management set EPS guidance of $1.75–$2.25 (midpoint ~$2.00) and revenue guidance of $1.3B–$1.6B — a wide range that leaves execution risk but implies modest full?year growth if realized. Neutral Sentiment: Positive coverage/positioning pieces highlight AI/memory upside and institutional accumulation, which could sustain interest longer term but are opinion?driven rather than fresh fundamentals. MarketBeat: Deep?Value AI Article

Positive coverage/positioning pieces highlight AI/memory upside and institutional accumulation, which could sustain interest longer term but are opinion?driven rather than fresh fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Top?line and margin nuance: revenue (~$343M) was marginally below some street models and gross margin compressed (~70 bps), a combination that likely prompted the pullback despite the EPS beat. Traders appear weighing near?term margin pressure against memory tailwinds. MSN: EPS & Revenue Details

Several brokerages recently commented on PENG. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Penguin Solutions from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Penguin Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Penguin Solutions from a “sell (d-)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Penguin Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Penguin Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penguin Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Penguin Solutions, Inc engages in the designing and development of enterprise solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advanced Computing, Integrated Memory, and Optimized LED. It offers dynamic random access memory modules, solid-state and flash storage, and other advanced integrated memory solutions for networking and telecom, data analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning applications; and supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging services.

