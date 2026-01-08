Samantha Tough Purchases 8,000 Shares of Aurizon (ASX:AZJ) Stock

Aurizon Holdings Limited (ASX:AZJ – Get Free Report) insider Samantha Tough bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.68 per share, for a total transaction of A$29,440.00.
Aurizon Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.57.
About Aurizon
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aurizon
- You Still Think Silver’s a Joke? Watch What Happens Next.
- A U.S. “birthright” claim worth trillions – activated quietly
- A month before the crash
- Do not delete, read immediately
- YDES Could Be 2026’s Biotech Breakthrough
Receive News & Ratings for Aurizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.