Samantha Tough Purchases 8,000 Shares of Aurizon (ASX:AZJ) Stock

Aurizon Holdings Limited (ASX:AZJ – Get Free Report) insider Samantha Tough bought 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$3.68 per share, for a total transaction of A$29,440.00.

Aurizon Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.57.

About Aurizon

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a rail freight operator in Australia. The company operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. It transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore. The company also operates and manages the Central Queensland Coal Network that consists of 2,670 kilometers of track network; and provides various specialist services, such as rail design, engineering, construction, management, and maintenance, as well as supply chain solutions.

