Blackrock Tcp Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Research

Blackrock Tcp Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

TCPC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Blackrock Tcp Capital from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Blackrock Tcp Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Blackrock Tcp Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Blackrock Tcp Capital Stock Performance

Shares of TCPC opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $456.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.38 and a beta of 0.89. Blackrock Tcp Capital has a 12 month low of $5.29 and a 12 month high of $9.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.48. The company has a current ratio of 14.55, a quick ratio of 14.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Blackrock Tcp Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Blackrock Tcp Capital had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $50.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 million. Research analysts forecast that Blackrock Tcp Capital will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Blackrock Tcp Capital

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Next Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital by 111.6% in the third quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 2,401,416 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,590 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,045,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Blackrock Tcp Capital by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,947,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,074,000 after buying an additional 524,139 shares during the period. North Ground Capital acquired a new position in Blackrock Tcp Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,100,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Blackrock Tcp Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,643,000.

About Blackrock Tcp Capital

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) listed on the NASDAQ under the ticker TCPC. Externally managed by BlackRock, the firm provides customized financing solutions to U.S. middle-market companies, with a focus on sponsor-backed transactions. Its core strategy centers on delivering current income and capital appreciation through a diversified portfolio of debt and equity investments across a variety of sectors, including consumer products, healthcare, business services and industrials.

Since its initial public offering in 2013, BlackRock TCP Capital has partnered with private equity sponsors to underwrite and structure senior secured first-lien loans, second-lien loans, mezzanine debt and select equity co-investments.

