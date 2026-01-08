Brian Elworthy Sells 3,303 Shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST) Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) General Counsel Brian Elworthy sold 3,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $113,557.14. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 235,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,105,325.66. This represents a 1.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $36.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.41 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.73. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.12 and a 12-month high of $49.66.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). Toast had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 4.68%.The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TOST shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Toast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded Toast from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Toast from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Toast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toast presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOST. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Toast in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst initiation: A recent Seeking Alpha initiation recommends “Buy,” citing Toast’s scale in restaurant POS/SaaS, a narrow moat from customer switching costs, and stabilized results after earlier misses — a catalyst for buyers. Read More.

Analyst initiation: A recent Seeking Alpha initiation recommends "Buy," citing Toast's scale in restaurant POS/SaaS, a narrow moat from customer switching costs, and stabilized results after earlier misses — a catalyst for buyers.

Solid revenue backdrop: Management's latest quarter showed ~25% YoY revenue growth and revenue slightly above estimates, keeping analyst sentiment constructive (consensus "Moderate Buy" and average PT near $45). That fundamental strength supports upside expectations.

Market context: Coverage notes that Toast outperformed while the broader market dipped, suggesting relative demand for TOST among buyers today.

Valuation and debate on pricing: Commentary (e.g., Yahoo Finance) questions whether current multiples and three?year performance justify the stock price, leaving some investors assessing risk/reward rather than driving a clear directional move.

Large CRO sale: Chief Revenue Officer Jonathan Vassil sold 66,390 shares (~$2.38M) on Jan. 2, cutting his stake materially (~44% reduction). Large insider sells can spark concern about timing or personal diversification, pressuring sentiment.

Additional Jan. 5 insider sales: Multiple senior executives (CEO, CFO, President, General Counsel) disclosed modest sales at ~ $34.38. While sizes are smaller than the CRO transaction, clustered insider selling can add short?term downward pressure or cause some investors to take profits.

Toast, Inc (NYSE: TOST) is a technology company that builds a cloud-based platform for restaurants and other foodservice businesses. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Toast offers integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems and a suite of software and hardware designed to streamline front-of-house and back-of-house operations. The company went public in 2021 and has positioned itself as a vertically integrated provider for the restaurant industry.

Toast’s product portfolio includes touchscreen POS terminals and handheld order-and-pay devices, kitchen display systems, and peripherals tailored for high-volume foodservice environments.

