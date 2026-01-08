Baird R W Downgrades Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) to Hold

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price target (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down previously from $47.00) on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.12.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Down 1.5%

AXTA stock opened at $32.45 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $38.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Axalta Coating Systems has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 0.600-0.600 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AXTA. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 61,500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.8% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 52,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Axalta Coating Systems is a global leader in the development, manufacture and sale of liquid and powder coatings. The company’s product portfolio spans refinish coatings for the automotive collision repair market, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) coatings for new vehicle production, and industrial coatings including electrodeposition (E-coat) and powder coatings for a variety of sectors such as architecture, heavy equipment and general industrial applications.

Tracing its roots to the 19th century and rebranded as Axalta following its separation from DuPont Performance Coatings in 2013, the company has built a presence in more than 100 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.