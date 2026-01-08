Jade Biosciences (NASDAQ:JBIO) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at HC Wainwright

Jade Biosciences (NASDAQ:JBIO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at HC Wainwright to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on JBIO. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Jade Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Jade Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jade Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Jade Biosciences from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

NASDAQ JBIO opened at $13.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.14. The company has a market capitalization of $650.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.02. Jade Biosciences has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $100.10.

Jade Biosciences (NASDAQ:JBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.09.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jade Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $212,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Jade Biosciences by 363.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Jade Biosciences by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Jade Biosciences by 4,180.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Jade Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000.

Jade Biosciences, Inc is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for inflammatory skin diseases and chronic itch. Leveraging a small?molecule platform, the company seeks to address significant unmet needs in dermatology by targeting key pathways involved in pruritus and skin inflammation. Its research efforts are centered on identifying and advancing molecules that can modulate receptor activity in the skin, with a goal of improving safety and efficacy compared to existing treatments.

The company’s lead programs are built around proprietary compounds designed to penetrate the epidermal barrier and selectively inhibit molecular drivers of itch and inflammation.

